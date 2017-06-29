× State Police: ‘Operation Summer Blitz’ results in 450 speeding citations, 106 arrests and 33 drug seizures

HARRISBURG — Operation Summer Blitz, a three-day enforcement detail focused on aggressive driving, drug interdiction and felony warrant service, resulted in a total of 450 speeding citations, 73 criminal arrests, 33 DUI arrests and 33 drug seizures, Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday.

The initiative, which involved 22 different law enforcement agencies, was held Monday through Wednesday.

The primary purpose of Operation Summer Blitz was to reduce crashes, curtail the movement of drugs and weapons through Central Pennsylvania, and to remove criminals from the region, State Police said in a press release announcing the effort’s results.

Troop H Patrol, Crime and Vice members participated in the effort, along with the State Police K9 Units, Drug Interdiction Units, Drug Task Force and Fugitive Units. Law enforcement at the local, county, state and federal levels cooperated as well.

State Police say the effort netted a total of 1,392 citations and 1,184 warnings. In addition, police seized a total of 2,040 grams of cocaine, 395 grams of heroin, 1,151 grams of marijuana and 136 grams of other drugs.

Police say they also seized $117,096 in cash, 10 guns, and two stolen vehicles, and served a total of 55 outstanding felony/misdemeanor warrants