Thursday begins a hotter and more humid streak

CRANKING UP THE HUMIDITY: The heat and humidity begins to increase Thursday, a trend to expect for the rest of the week. It’s a milder start with a few clouds and temperatures beginning in the upper 50s to middle 60s. There’s a mixture of clouds and sunshine, and the humidity is up a bit. Strong southwest breezes warm temperatures fast under partly cloudy skies. Expect readings in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity is higher as well for by the afternoon, and continues to climb. Skies are partly clear, and it’s a warm and soupy overnight period. Expect lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

HOT & HUMID WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Hot and muggy conditions return for the weekend. Friday readings touch the lower 90s for many, with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible. Saturday temperatures reach 90 degrees again for many, and humidity levels are at their peak. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are likely as the next system crosses through the area. Some strong to severe storms are possible, so we’ll monitor that threat through the end of the week. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue through the evening, but should wrap up very early Sunday. Some morning clouds lead to afternoon sunshine. It’s still very warm and a bit humid, with readings in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is a typical summer day with plenty of sunshine. It’s a bit less warm, and it’s still humid. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s throughout the area. Tuesday, also the 4th of July, is a touch less warm. The humidity is up a bit too, giving a muggy feel. Readings reach the middle 80s. We’ll have to watch for a few thunderstorms for 4th of July celebrations and festivities. Wednesday is still warm and humid with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

