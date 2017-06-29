We’ll see several spots hitting 90 Friday, and a few stray thunderstorms too.

TURNING STICKY AND HOT

Temperatures are much warmer this afternoon with a few spots touching 90. You are also feeling the humidity again. More areas see 90s the next couple of days and it begins to feel much stickier. With the heat and humidity, we’ll have to watch for thunderstorms Friday. There is more of a threat for storms Saturday. Overnight, skies are partly cloudy, it’s muggy and very warm in the lower 70s. Readings hit 90 or better in many areas to end the week. A stray thunderstorm during the afternoon and early evening is possible so be sure to keep a watchful eye to the sky. The evening is warm in the 80s.

STEAMY WEEKEND

Morning lows are feeling sweltering in the 70s. Skies are hazy too. We are back into the 90s to begin the weekend. A cold front approaching from the west helps to ignite afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. We’ll keep you posted on-line, on-air and via social media. The front is to our east by Sunday late morning. The humidity is knocked down some but you are still feeling it. Temperatures start so warm in the 70s so it is another day with highs near 90. This means it is dry for the Independence Day celebrations at Long’s Park!

NEXT WEEK

Monday is dry but warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. A warm front attempts to move across the area Tuesday bringing the threat for a few storms for Fourth Of July. However, I wouldn’t cancel fireworks. By dusk, storms which develop, will have moved out of the area. With the added cloud cover and threat for storms, readings are in the middle 80s. It appears right now the front gets hung up keeping afternoon thunderstorms a possibility for Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs remain warm and a tad above average in the upper 80s.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist