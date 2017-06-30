A hot and steamy weekend is ahead with increasing thunderstorm chances

HOT & HUMID FRIDAY: Hot and muggy conditions remain in place leading into the weekend. It’s a warm and stuffy start Friday morning. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Skies remain partly cloudy through the day. A pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but most should stay dry. Afternoon readings touch the lower 90s for many, others remaining in the upper 80s. The humidity turns even muggier. Skies are partly clear for the night after an couple evening thunderstorms. It’s warm and stuffy, with temperatures only falling into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WATCHING STORMS SATURDAY: Saturday temperatures reach 90 degrees again for many, and humidity levels are at their peak. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are likely as the next system crosses through the area. Some strong to severe storms are possible, so we’ll monitor that threat through the day. Right now, damaging winds are the primary threat for any stronger storm. Locally heavy downpours are possible as well. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue through the evening, but should wrap up very early Sunday. Some morning clouds lead to afternoon sunshine. It’s still very warm and a bit humid, with readings in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is a typical summer day with plenty of sunshine. It’s a bit less warm, and it’s still humid. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s throughout the area. Tuesday, also the 4th of July, is a touch less warm. The humidity is up a bit too, giving a muggy feel. Readings reach the middle 80s. We’ll have to watch for a few thunderstorms for 4th of July celebrations and festivities. Wednesday is still warm and humid with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Thursday is still warm, stuffy, and unsettled once again. Readings are in the middle to upper 80s with a few thunderstorms possible.

Have a great weekend!