Baltimore police officer pleads guilty to child pornography stemming from relationship with Spring Grove teen

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, York County — A Baltimore City police officer accused of exchanging sexually explicit text messages with a 15-year-old Spring Grove boy has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Timothy Rae George III, 26, had other charges stemming from the incident dismissed, according to a report in the York Dispatch.

As a part of his negotiated plea agreement, George will spend six to 23 months in prison.

George apparently met the boy on Facebook in August of 2016, police said.

The teen told police they talked on the phone, through Facebook messenger and exchanged texts, according to court documents.

The teen also told investigators that George knew he was 15.

A forensic examination of the boy’s cell phone showed texts between the pair. Investigators found a conversation between George and the teen about exchanging pictures. In one of the conversations, the teen sent a video of himself masturbating to George, court document state. In another conversation, the two talked about marriage, according to the criminal complaint.

At one point George drove from Maryland to meet the teen at a Spring Grove High School football game, where they walked around and watched the game.

A search of George’s phone uncovered several pictures of the boy, as well as a video of the boy masturbating, court documents state.

George has been suspended without pay by the Baltimore Police Department.