× Be Well: Summer “Shine” Series

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Finding the time to exercise can be a hassle.

Now, Mindy Quesenberry from MyFitnessQuest has a few exercises that can be done at home with minimal equipment or even outside.

Quesenberry will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to demo the workouts.

For more information, visit the MyFitnessQuest website here.