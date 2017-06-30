× Blake Shelton will sign bottles of Smithworks Vodka at Hummelstown wine and spirits store on July 8

HUMMELSTOWN — Blake Shelton, the award-winning singer, songwriter and television personality, will make an appearance in Hummelstown on Saturday, July 8, signing bottles of Smithworks Vodka at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced today.

Shelton will arrive at the store, located in the Hershey Square Shopping Center, at 5 p.m.

The appearance is part of a celebration marking the arrival of Smithworks Vodka in Pennsylvania, the announcement said.

The first 150 people who purchase a bottle of Smithworks Vodka at the store will receive a numbered wristband to attend the 5 p.m. bottle signing. Each customer must be present to obtain a wristband, and only one wristband will be available per person who purchases at least one bottle.

Shelton will not sign any personal items, and will only sign up to two pre-purchased bottles for each person with a wristband. No one under 21 years of age may participate in the signing. Attendees are asked to present only pre-purchased Smithworks Vodka bottles for signature and may not bring large bags, purses, or backpacks to the event.

Photographs taken of event attendees with Blake will be provided to each attendee, so no photographs with personal cameras or mobile devices will be permitted.

Shelton was voted the Country Music Association’s 2012 Entertainer of the Year, and is a five-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner, and Grammy Award nominee. He is the reigning and five-time champion coach on the Emmy Award-winning television show “The Voice.”

His most recent album, “If I’m Honest,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart and the Billboard Country Album Chart, and is the best-selling country album release of 2016.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Shelton earned a host of awards throughout his career, which most recently include Favorite Country Male Artist at the American Music Awards as well as the first-ever Male Artist of the Year. In 2017, he became the first country artist to win Favorite Album at the People’s Choice Awards in addition to his win for Favorite Male Country Artist. In May, Shelton won the 2017 Billboard Music Award for Top Country Artist, and he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Country Album. In June, he won the 2017 CMT Music Award for Male Video of the Year.