City of York launches bike share program

YORK, Pa. -- Just in time for a steamy holiday weekend, the city of York launches a new bike share program. York is already one of six bike-friendly communities in Pennsylvania.

Organizers say the new program aims to provide affordable means of transportation to York residents and visitors, while boosting physical activity in the community.

"The bikes themselves have a lot of advanced technology," said community health service supervisor, Craig Walt. "They have pedal-powered lights, some pretty advanced locking mechanisms."

Right now, there are three bike share stations across the city, but there are plans to expand the program over the next several years.

"Where we located these stations, we have great proximity to the Heritage Rail Trail, the bike way and all of the amenities downtown. We just really encourage people to get on the bike, ride, and explore."

Annual memberships for the program are available for $20 a year. Riders can also $3 hourly rate.