City of York unveils new bike-sharing program powered by Zagster

YORK — Residents and visitors will be able to commute around the city with a convenient, affordable and healthy means of transportation thanks to a new bike-share program being introduced today.

The official introduction and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Heritage Rail Trail and the King Street Bikeway, according to a press release announcing the program.

Powered by Zagster, Inc., the bike-share program will initially start with three bike share stations located in the city. The goal is to expand the program over a period of several years through partnerships and sponsors. The initial launch of the program is funded by a block grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Preventative Health and Health Services.

To use the bike-share program, riders just download the free Zagster mobile app, which is available for iPhone and Android, or visit Zagster’s webpage. Once the bike is found, riders receive a code used on the on-bike keypad to unlock the bike. After the rider returns the bike to a designated Zagster station, the rental ends the the bike is available for the next person to use.

Riders join the program by signing up for an annual membership or participating as a non-member, hourly guest. An annual membership — for riders who must be 18 or older — is $20. Members receive the first 2 hours of each ride free and a $2 fee for each hour afterward.

York City Bike Share features the Zagster 8, an award-winning bike known for its practical design, comfortable ride and easy handling. The bike includes a spacious basket that’s perfect for carrying groceries, takeout, or personal belongings. And because rider safety is a priority, every bike includes automatic lights, a bell and full reflectors.