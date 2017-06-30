× Denver woman, 55, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors

DENVER, Lancaster County — A 55-year-old Denver woman was charged with selling or furnishing alcohol to minors after an incident at her home on May 29.

East Cocalico Township police say Tammy Boyer, of the 100 block of East Lancaster Avenue, admitted that she gave a group of four juveniles permission to drink at her residence. Officers were summoned due to a report of suspicious activity at a nearby business at 4:39 a.m. The minors were located and charged with underage drinking.

Boyer was sent a summons to appear in District Court, police say.