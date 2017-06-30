× East Donegal man accused of murdering father-in-law waives preliminary hearing

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — An East Donegal man accused of murdering his father-in-law waived his preliminary hearing Friday, and will now be tried in Lancaster County Court for criminal homicide.

Clifford Allen Hafer, 65, is charged with shooting John Teffeteller at Hafer’s home on South River Street, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Hafer is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. He will be formally arraigned in Lancaster County Court on July 28.

Teffeteller had moved in with Hafer before the killing. Teffeteller, the father of Hafer’s deceased wife, previously lived in Waynesboro. Hafer called 911 after the shooting.

A handgun believed to be used in the shootings was recovered, the District Attorney’s Office said.

By waiving the hearing, Hafer does not admit guilt, but concedes there is evidence to support the filing of a charge.