Ephrata pair facing charges for felony criminal trespassing

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata pair are facing charges after trespassing and stealing from a home.

Marie Larusso, 21, and Nash Keppley, 26, are each facing charges of felony criminal trespassing and criminal conspiracy.

Police responded to a residence in the 300 block of S. State Street for a report of suspects possibly inside a home while the owners were away on vacation.

Police checked the house and found Larusso inside the house. Keppley was found in the basement and attempted to flee out the rear doors, but was quickly apprehended by police.

Both were taken to Lancaster County Central arraignment.