Four employees at Adams County youth home charged for failure to report child abuse

LITTLESTOWN, Adams County — Four employees of Hoffman Homes for Youth, a residential treatment program for children in Littlestown, are facing charges after police say they failed to report the sexual abuse of a child.

The employees also did not seek medical attention for the victim after he was sexually assaulted by another resident, police say.

Glenn Nance, 27, of Hanover, Antonio Hill, 23, of Chambersburg and Guy Joseph, 52, and Timothy Speelman, 31, both of Gettsyburg, have been charged with failure to report child abuse and endangering the welfare of children. The first charge is a second-degree misdemeanor, while the second is a first-degree misdemeanor.

The criminal complaints were filed Friday by arresting State Police officer Richard M. Kline, according to court documents.

All four are required by law to report child abuse, according to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.