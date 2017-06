× Gov. Tom Wolf sends series of tweets opposing White House request to make PA’s voter roll data available

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that the commonwealth will not adhere to a written request from Kris Kobach, the vice chairman of a White House commission, to make available voter roll data to the White House by July 14.

Wolf’s tweet thread can be read in its entirety here:

You can add PA to that list. We will not participate in this systematic effort to suppress the vote. https://t.co/EHnY2NJI5R — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 30, 2017

I have serious reservations given historical suppression of voting rights and the Trump admin's false statements on the integrity of voting. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 30, 2017

During the campaign, then-candidate Trump repeatedly suggested wide-spread voter fraud in Pennsylvania without evidence. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 30, 2017

Even worse, after the election the President-elect said millions of votes in U.S. had been cast illegally while providing no evidence. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 30, 2017

These attacks on Pennsylvania and the country’s most important democratic institution – voting – remain unproven. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 30, 2017

I also have grave concerns that this is the precipitous pretext for pursuing restrictions on the fundamental right of citizens to vote. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 30, 2017

Here in PA, a court of law has already struck down a voter identification program for putting undo burden on this fundamental right. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 30, 2017

I have no interest in contributing to any effort to suppress the right to vote or create unnecessary or unfair burdens on voters. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 30, 2017

I would be more interested in hearing from the White House how they are protecting our elections from illegal and international influence. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 30, 2017

And I would support any effort to invest more federal funding in protecting our voter systems and improving voting technology. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 30, 2017

The right to vote is absolute and I have no confidence that you seek to bolster – not hinder – it. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 30, 2017

Voter suppression is undemocratic. I will not allow PA to participate in furthering the trend of suppression seen across the country. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 30, 2017