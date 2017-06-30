Grammy and Tony Award-winner coming to Lancaster with PRiMA Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - Grammy and Tony-Award winner for his original portrayal of 'Lola' in the award-winning show 'Kinky Boots,' stage, television and pop star Billy Porter will perform at Willow Valleys Communities Theatre for a special gourmet benefit dinner performance on July 14th and a benefit full-performance on stage, Saturday July 15th.

From Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Billy Porter rose to the heights of Broadway fame, acting in shows including Miss Saigon, Grease, Smokey Joe's Café, Dreamgirls, Shuffle Along, Songs For A New World, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and Chicago. Porter continues to put out original hits as well as making guest television appearances as well.

Benefit event concert tickets start at $35.00. You can find more information at https://primatheatre.org