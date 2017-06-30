Here’s where to go to see fireworks in Central Pennsylvania through July 4
There’s certainly no shortage of places to go to watch fireworks from tonight through the Fourth of July.
Here’s a list of some of the fireworks displays planned in Adams, Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties from Friday through July 4:
ADAMS COUNTY
Gettysburg Fire Department Carnival
When: Friday, June 30
The fireworks are scheduled to go off at 11 p.m., but the carnival will be held all day
Gettysburg Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks
When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
The fifth annual event is hosted by Gettysburg College and Destination Gettysburg, and is held at Gettsyburg College’s Science Center lawn. The field and concession stands open at 6 p.m. Two concerts will take place prior to the fireworks. Rain date: July 5
Hanover Area Fireworks
When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
The Independence Day fireworks celebration will be held behind Lowe’s on Eisenhower Drive off Wilson Avenue.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Carlisle Fireworks
When: July 2, 9 p.m.
Fireworks will be held at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. Rain date: July 3.
Shippensburg Fireworks
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Fireworks will be held at Veteran’s Memorial Park. The Shippensburg Band will perform from 8-8:45 p.m.
DAUPHIN COUNTY
Middletown Fireworks
When: July 1, 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks will be held at Sunset Park. The New Holland Band will perform at 8 p.m.
Millersburg Area Fireworks
When: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
The fireworks will be held at Millersburg Riverfront Park along River Street. The event is part of Mid Penn Bank’s Independence Day festivities, which begin at 5 p.m.
Linglestown Fireworks
When: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks will be held at Koons Park, North Mountain Road and Larue Street
Harrisburg Fireworks
When: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
There are two fireworks displays planned on City Island on the night of the Fourth. The first, at 9:15 p.m., is the finale of Harrisburg’s “A Taste of Independence” festival, which opens at 3 p.m.
The second will be held at the conclusion of the Harrisburg Senators game, with special guest Lee Greenwood, of “Proud to be an American” fame. The game begins at 7 p.m.
Hershey Fireworks
When: July 4, 10:15 p.m.
Hersheypark will launch fireworks to end the day. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY
Lancaster City “Celebrate Lancaster” Fireworks
When: June 30, 10 p.m.
The finale of Friday’s “Celebrate Lancaster,” the fireworks will be launched from the top of the Duke St. Parking Garage.
East Petersburg
When: July 1, 10:30 p.m.
Fireworks will be launched at the East Petersburg Community Park, following an evening of music from Duane Slaymaker and a showing of the film “Secret Life of Pets.” Rain date:July 2.
Mountville
When: July 1, Dusk
The fireworks will launch from Froelich Park at dusk. Rain date: July 2.
Quarryville Fireworks at The Buck
When: July 1, Following the Demolition Derby
The Buck Motorsports Park holds its 43rd annual Independence Day Weekend, with festivities beginning at 7 p.m.
When: July 2, approximately 9:15 p.m.
Part of FOX 43’s Independence Day Celebration, the patriotic concert, which features the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” begins at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched after the performance.
East Lampeter Township
When: July 2, 8:30 p.m.
Originally scheduled for July 1, Rockvale Outlets’ annual fireworks celebration begins at 8:30 p.m., with the Lampeter-Strasburg Band performing from the start of the evening though the end of the fireworks display.
Elizabethtown Fireworks
When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Part of a barn-raising festival for the Star Barn, there will be activities starting at 10 a.m., with fireworks concluding the day.
Ephrata Borough Fireworks
When: 9:30 p.m.
The borough’s July Fourth celebration will be held at Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Area, starting at 6 p.m. The fireworks are expected to start at 9:30 p.m.
Lititz Borough Fireworks
When: Dusk
Part of the borough’s Independence Remembrance 200, which begins at noon, the day concludes with fireworks from Lititz Springs Park. Admission to the park is $15 at the gate, with children under 10 admitted free. Rain date: July 5.
New Holland Fireworks
When: 9 p.m.
Fireworks will be launched following a concert from the New Holland band at New Holland Community Park. Rain date: July 5.
LEBANON COUNTY
Lebanon Valley College
When: June 30, 10 p.m.
Food truck vendors will be on campus starting at 5 p.m., with a concert from the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. and fireworks to follow from the academic quad. It’s a rain or shine outdoor event, but tickets will be required to see the concert if it’s moved indoors.
Jonestown
When: July 3, 9 p.m.
Following a concert from the Ragged Edges Duo at 7 p.m., fireworks will launch from the George H. Kaufman Jonestown Community Park.
Downtown Lebanon
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
The annual fireworks display will launch from Coleman Memorial Park after a performance from the Lebanon Community Concert Band. Union Canal Tunnel Park will serve as a good alternative viewing area for everything but the ground displays. Rain date: July 5
Mount Gretna
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
After a concert by the Keystone Band of Rehrersburg and the Grand Illumination of Cottages at the tennis club grounds, Mount Gretna will launch fireworks.
YORK COUNTY
Downtown York
When: July 1 and July 4
The York Revolution will launch fireworks from Peoples Bank Park Saturday night, following their baseball game with the Sugarland Skeeters, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
Then, on July 4, York will host its July4York event from Peoples Bank Park, with fireworks planned for 9:30 p.m. Fourth of July festivities — which include hot air balloon rides, live music and a picnic in the outfield — are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Lewisberry
When: July 1, 9:15 p.m.
Fireworks will launch from Grace Baptist Church at the end of the community fun fair, which begins at 7 p.m. Rain date: July 2
Stewartstown
When: July 1, 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks will launch from the Hopewell Area Recreation fairgrounds following a night of food and music, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
Shrewsbury
When: July 1, 10:45 p.m.
Launched at the conclusion of the Shrewsbury Volunteer Firemen’s Annual Carnival at 21 W. Forrest Ave.
Springettsbury Township
When: July 2, 9:15 p.m.
Fireworks will launch from the Springettsbury Park Amphitheater following a Bachelor Boys Band concert, which begins at 7 p.m.
Red Lion
When: July 3, 9 p.m.
The best viewing area for these fireworks is at Red Lion High School’s Horn Field. Rain date: July 5
New Freedom
When: July 3, 11:59 p.m.
You can be among the first to mark the arrival of Independence Day with these midnight fireworks, which will be held at the New Freedom Lions Club Carnival at Marge Goodfellow Park. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Jacobus Borough
When: July 4, Dusk
The conclusion of day-long Jacobus Fourth of July Blast activities at Jacobus Community Park (which begin at 8 a.m.), the fireworks will be launched at dusk. Rain date: July 5
Wrightsville Borough
When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks will conclude the day’s activities at Front and Walnut Streets