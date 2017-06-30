× Here’s where to go to see fireworks in Central Pennsylvania through July 4

There’s certainly no shortage of places to go to watch fireworks from tonight through the Fourth of July.

Here’s a list of some of the fireworks displays planned in Adams, Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties from Friday through July 4:

ADAMS COUNTY

Gettysburg Fire Department Carnival

When: Friday, June 30

The fireworks are scheduled to go off at 11 p.m., but the carnival will be held all day

Gettysburg Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks

When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

The fifth annual event is hosted by Gettysburg College and Destination Gettysburg, and is held at Gettsyburg College’s Science Center lawn. The field and concession stands open at 6 p.m. Two concerts will take place prior to the fireworks. Rain date: July 5

Hanover Area Fireworks

When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

The Independence Day fireworks celebration will be held behind Lowe’s on Eisenhower Drive off Wilson Avenue.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Carlisle Fireworks

When: July 2, 9 p.m.

Fireworks will be held at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. Rain date: July 3.

Shippensburg Fireworks

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Fireworks will be held at Veteran’s Memorial Park. The Shippensburg Band will perform from 8-8:45 p.m.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Middletown Fireworks

When: July 1, 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks will be held at Sunset Park. The New Holland Band will perform at 8 p.m.

Millersburg Area Fireworks

When: July 3, 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks will be held at Millersburg Riverfront Park along River Street. The event is part of Mid Penn Bank’s Independence Day festivities, which begin at 5 p.m.

Linglestown Fireworks

When: July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks will be held at Koons Park, North Mountain Road and Larue Street

Harrisburg Fireworks

When: July 4, 9:15 p.m.

There are two fireworks displays planned on City Island on the night of the Fourth. The first, at 9:15 p.m., is the finale of Harrisburg’s “A Taste of Independence” festival, which opens at 3 p.m.

The second will be held at the conclusion of the Harrisburg Senators game, with special guest Lee Greenwood, of “Proud to be an American” fame. The game begins at 7 p.m.

Hershey Fireworks

When: July 4, 10:15 p.m.

Hersheypark will launch fireworks to end the day. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Lancaster City “Celebrate Lancaster” Fireworks

When: June 30, 10 p.m.

The finale of Friday’s “Celebrate Lancaster,” the fireworks will be launched from the top of the Duke St. Parking Garage.

When: July 2, approximately 9:15 p.m.

Part of FOX 43’s Independence Day Celebration, the patriotic concert, which features the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” begins at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched after the performance.

East Lampeter Township

When: July 2, 8:30 p.m.

Originally scheduled for July 1, Rockvale Outlets’ annual fireworks celebration begins at 8:30 p.m., with the Lampeter-Strasburg Band performing from the start of the evening though the end of the fireworks display.

Elizabethtown Fireworks

When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Part of a barn-raising festival for the Star Barn, there will be activities starting at 10 a.m., with fireworks concluding the day.