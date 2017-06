Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. -- Hersheypark will celebrate the 4th of July with a picnic and fireworks next week. A Star-spangled picnic is scheduled for July 3rd and 4th from 5-8 pm.

Opening ceremonies will be at the main entrance at 9:45 am where the Hersheypark Band will perform the national anthem. Fireworks will begin at 10:15 pm on July 4th.

Tickets are available online or at hospitality/guest services for $15. There is a buy 2, get 1 free ticket offer.