Lancaster man sentenced to up to six years in prison for January sexual assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is set to serve up to six years in prison after breaking into a Manheim Township woman’s home, sexually assaulting her, and threatening to kill her.

Robert Copeland, 45, was convicted by a jury on Wednesday of indecent assault, indecent exposure, and related counts in connection the the January 12 incident.

The jury was presented evidence of how Copeland entered the woman’s home by breaking a screen and opening window before assaulting her.

Copeland told the woman, “I could kill you,” while threatening her with a screwdriver, according to testimony.

On Thursday morning, Copeland was sentenced to 2½ to 6 years.