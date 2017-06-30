Lancaster police seek help in identifying theft suspect

LANCASTER — Lancaster police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man suspected of stealing cash from the regsiter of a Queen Street clothing store.

Police say that at 2:52 p.m. on June 8, a white male in his 20s or 30s, with medium build and a receding hairline entered Coleson’s Fine Clothing store. While employees were assisting other customers, the man allegedly accessed the cash register, removed cash, put it in his pocket, and left the store.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Lancaster City Police Det. Dave Weiser at (717) 735-3362 or via email at weiserd@lancasterpolice.com.