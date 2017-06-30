Man wanted for home improvement fraud in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Delaware man is wanted for home improvement fraud after authorities say he took money from a Dauphin County couple and never finished the job.

According to police, 59-year-old Gerard Farnan was hired in September 2016 by the couple to complete a deck at their home. The pair paid Farnan over $12,000 in advance over six months. In May 2017, Farnan began work on the deck, but never returned to finish it.

Farnan, who also goes by Gerardo, is charged with home improvement fraud.

Investigators discovered Farnan, of Wilmington, Delaware, is also wanted in York County on similar charges. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Farnan’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080.