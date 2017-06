× Multi-vehicle crash near Greencastle closes southbound lanes on I-81 near Maryland border

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-81 at Mile Post 1 and the Maryland State Line, according to the 511 Pennsylvania website.

The accident was first reported at 12:33 p.m. Both lanes remain closed.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-81 southbound at Mile Post: 1.0. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) June 30, 2017

Fox 43 will have more information as it becomes available.