Palmyra man charged with stealing $18,000 worth of key fobs from Manheim Auto Auction

MANHEIM, Lancaster County — A former employee of the Manheim Auto Auction stole 71 key fobs worth more than $18,000 during a five-week period, police say.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Devon Henry Foutz, 20, of Palmyra. He is charged with theft by unlawful taking.