× Police charge York man with delivering the heroin that resulted in an overdose death

YORK — A 20-year-old York man is facing drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges stemming from the February 3 drug-overdose death of another York man, police say.

Robert Helf, of Highland Avenue, allegedly sold heroin to Nathan Heberling, whose body was found in the bedroom of his apartment the next day, according to York City Police. An autopsy revealed that Heberling died of heroin and Fentanyl toxicity, according to a police criminal complaint.

Police examined Heberling’s mobile phone and discovered a series of text messages between Heberling and a number with no name attached. During a text conversation on Feb. 1, Heberling ordered 1 1/2 bundles of heroin, police say. Heberling later texted the same number when he arrived at the agreed-upon meeting place, a house in West York, and was told to come in side.

In text conversations between Heberling and the same number appeared to make two other purchases, police say.

Police later interviewed Heberling’s girlfriend, who told them that she and Heberling exclusively purchased their heroin from a man named “Bobby.” Heberling’s girlfriend claimed she and Heberling had gone to the home of “Bobby’s” grandmother on Feb. 2, where Heberling purchased heroin.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the number on Heberling’s phone, and discovered its billing account was under the name and address of Tara Helf of West York. Police learned Tara Helf had a son, Robert. Heberling’s girlfriend picked Robert Helf’s photo out of a police lineup, though she advised police that Rober Helf currently had longer hair than he did in the police photo.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Robert Helf, charging him with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, delivery of heroin, delivery of Fentanyl, and criminal use of a communication facility.