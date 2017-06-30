× Missing Campbelltown woman, 48, found safe

Update, 3: 54 p.m.: South Londonderry Township Police say Lisa Laicha has been located, safe and unharmed.

CAMPBELLTOWN, Lebanon County — A Campbelltown woman has been missing since Thursday morning, according to South Londonderry Township police.

Police say Lisa Laicha, 48, has not been seen by family members since approximately 10:30 Thursday morning, when she left her residence to go for a walk. Her family believes she took her dog, a black and white Shih-Tzu, along with her. She was reportedly seen at a Turkey Hill store in Campbelltown at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Laicha is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with blond hair. She has a ladybug tattoo on her right foot.

Police say Laicha has physically limiting conditions and might be confused if she hasn’t been taking her medication.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact South Londonderry Township police.