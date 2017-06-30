× Police seek Harrisburg man who stole items from a garage in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police seek a Harrisburg man, who is facing charges after stealing items from a garage.

Kenneth Prince, 49, is facing charges of burglary, criminals trespassing, theft by unlawful taking among other charges.

On June 28 around 9:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Old York Road for a reported burglary.

Prince was seen pulling to the rear of that address in a 1989 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck before getting out of the vehicle and taking numerous items from a garage or storage area.

The owner of the property arrived and caught Prince stealing the items.

Prince fled the scene in his truck and was last seen heading south on Old York Road.

After an investigation, police were able to identify Prince as the suspect, and a felony arrest warrant was obtained.

Police are asking that if anybody knows the whereabouts of Prince, they call the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.