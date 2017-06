× Reading man facing charges after causing over $4,200 in damage to Ephrata Area School District property

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Reading man is facing charges for vandalism and trespassing.

Kevin Brzostek, 21, is being charged with institutional vandalism and criminal trespassing.

On May 10, Brzostek entered Ephrata Area School District property in the 100 block of S. Market Street and damaged property, including heat pumps.

In total, Brzostek caused over $4,200 in repair costs.