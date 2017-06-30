West Chester woman appears to be victim of road rage shooter

Chester County, PA. — Investigators believe the West Chester woman shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Chester County was the victim of a road rage incident. Police were initially called to respond to a serious crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of Route 100, just north of Route 202.

Bianca Nikol Roberson, 18, was found with a gunshot wound to her head. West Goshen Police Department and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office have been interviewing numerous witnesses to the incident and have been reviewing several sources of video surveillance of the roadway and surrounding area. They are looking for information onthe driver of a red, possibly Chevrolet, pickup truck that was involved in the road rage incident with Bianca Roberson’s vehicle and was seen fleeing from the scene. The truck was last seen exiting Route 202 southbound, at Paoli Pike. The driver of the truck is described as a white male, 30-40 years of age, blonde hair, and a medium build. The West Goshen Police along with the Chester County District Attorney’s Office continue to follow-up on multiple leads in the investigation.

