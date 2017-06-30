× York man will serve mandatory 15-year prison term for illegal possession of a firearm

HARRISBURG — A York man with multiple prior felony convictions will serve 15 years in prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.

Reginald L. Lomax Jr., 32, was found to be in unlawful possession of a Jennings .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol in December of 2014, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler. Lomax is a convicted felon, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

In addition, Lomax was designated an “Armed Career Criminal” by virtue of his prior criminal record, which includes three felony drug trafficking convictions. As a result, he was subjected to a mandatory minimum 15-year term.