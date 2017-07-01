State police are investing a fatal fire in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY , Pa — An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire that killed an elderly resident in Lower Paxton Township Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 1800 block of Colonial Road right around 4:00 a.m. Saturday for a fire. Crews arrived on scene to a house fully engulfed in flames according to police.

The elderly resident of the home died in the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.