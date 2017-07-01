Damaging winds possible with severe weather Saturday afternoon

There’s the threat for severe weather Saturday afternoon as the next cold front approaches. It’s a warm and stuffy start with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunshine quickly warms temperatures well into the 80s by the afternoon, and high temperatures approach 90 degrees.

The heat coupled with a high humidity and high moisture atmosphere helps fuel shower and thunderstorm formation out to the west beginning around 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. There’s the chance they intensify as they travel east through the 5 P.M. hour. This is the time frame for the severe weather threat. The entire region is highlighted in the Slight Risk category for severe weather. This means on a scale of 1 to 5, the threat is a 2. The main threats are damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours. These heavier downpours could lead to areas of flooding along smaller creeks and streams, even poor drainage urban areas whether or not a storm turns severe, so stay alert. By about 6 P.M., conditions should quiet, and the thunderstorm threat subsides. Perhaps just an isolated shower or thunderstorm remains.

