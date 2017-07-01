Fourth of July forecast – staying hot and humid

FINISHING THE WEEKEND: The skies quiet with mostly sunny conditions for most of Sunday. Humidity levels drop a little with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but the chance is very low. Don’t change any plans, just remember extra water and sunscreen for outdoor activities!

INTO THE HOLIDAY: Fourth of July is just a touch warmer with lows in the low-70s and highs in the low-90s area-wide. We’re staying humid with dew points in the 60s across most of the area under mostly sunny skies. Thunderstorm chances start in the afternoon and early evening of Tuesday, but storms will be isolated in nature. Not everyone will see storms, but everyone has an equal chance of seeing an isolated thunderstorm. Chances are low.

THUNDERSTORMS END OF THE WEEK: More storms are possible Wednesday in a setup similar to Tuesday. Highs stay in the upper-80s and low-90s. Better chances for thunderstorm activity area-wide starts Thursday afternoon with equal chances Friday and Saturday afternoons as well. These will be strong. We’ll be talking about our severe weather chances as well as we get closer to time.

For now, just enjoy your holiday! We’ll keep you updated as we get closer to time. Have fun celebrating under the sunny skies!

