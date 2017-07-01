× Phantom Fireworks in York County talks fireworks safety

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. — It’s fireworks galore at Phantom Fireworks in New Freedom, York County.

The store is ready for its busiest day of the year, the fourth of July.

Store manager, Bill Hunt says that while setting off fireworks is fun to do, there are some things you need to know to keep you and your family safe.

“You should have gloves, goggles, a water bucket near by, in the case of a possible fire,” said Bill Hunt, store manager.

“You should also take into consideration how big the fireworks are and how much room you’ll need for them. If you’re going to shoot them in your backyard, you’ll want to make sure everyone is at least 100-150 feet away you don’t want to be 20 feet away from it,” he added.

Phantom Fireworks will be open until 1:00 a.m. through July 4th.