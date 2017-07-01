× Remembering local pole vaulter Dave Gorman at Adams County pole vaulting competition

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Adams County, Pa. — The 9th Annual Dave Gorman Memorial Marina Pole Vaulting competition was held Saturday at the Lake Heritage Marina in Adams County.

More than 60 pole vaulters of all levels competed and helped raise money.

The charity event was founded by Steve Gorman after his brother, Dave, a pole vaulter died in 2008 in an accidental drowning.

“My brother passed away nine years ago, so i do this event each year in his memory,” said Steve Gorman, Dave’s brother and event organizer.

Before his death, Dave Gorman was an accomplished athlete and pole vaulting coach.

Dozens of competitors from the tri-state area attended Saturdays memorial competition.

Proceeds from the event benefit Vault-Worx Pole Vaulting Club in Cumberland County.