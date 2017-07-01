× Shippensburg man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Gettysburg National Military Park

GETTYSBURG, Adams County, Pa. — A Franklin County man is being treated for a gunshot wound, after accidentally shooting himself in the leg early Saturday afternoon.

Benjamin Hornberger, 23, of Shippensburg, was at the First Amendment Demonstration by the Meade Equestrian Statue on Hancock Avenue, when his personal revolver accidentally discharged into his leg just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

A near-by National Park Service Officer, quickly applied a tourniquet to Hornberger’s leg to stop the bleeding.

Hornberger was transported to a local hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.