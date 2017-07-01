× Shippensburg man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Gettysburg National Park

GETTYSBURG, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — A Shippensburg man is being treated for a gunshot wound after he accidentally shoots himself in the leg early Saturday afternoon.

Benjamin Hornberger, 23, of Shippensburg was located near the first amendment demonstration by the Meade Equestrian Statue when his personal revolver accidentally discharged into his leg just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

A near-by park officer, quickly applied a tourniquet to his leg to help stop the bleeding.

Hornberger was transported to a local hospital.

His condition is not known at this time.