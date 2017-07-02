12-year old boy caught in crossfire; shot in leg in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- The exchange of gunfire between people in two cars in York, results in a 12-year old boy being shot in the leg.

Police say just after 6:00 Saturday evening, the cars were traveling in the area of South Penn Street and West College Avenue. People inside the vehicles were shooting at each other and that is when the boy, who just happened to be the area, was shot.

He was taken to York Hospital and was in stable condition, however due to his age and injury, he was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. The youngster is expected to survive.

At the scene, one of the cars crashed into two parked vehicles and the occupants took off.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact them. There are several ways to provide information. You can call the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234 or text tips to 847-411. Police say texting is the best way to give information about this incident and it is anonymous. Instructions to use the text tip line are as follows:

Enter number 847-477 Start message with - yorktips Text your message