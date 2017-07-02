× ‘Barn Raising Festival’ brings historic Star Barn back to life in Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Lancaster County, Pa. — A different kind of July 4th celebration took place in Lancaster County this holiday weekend.

DAS Companies Inc. hosted a “Barn Raising Festival” in celebration of rebuilding and moving the historic Star Barn from its location in Dauphin County to the Ironstone Ranch in Elizabethtown.

They’re inviting the general public to come out and witness a piece of history come back to life.

The family event gives attendees the chance to join in on arts and crafts exhibits, hitch wagon rides, fireworks and more.

The barn dates back to the 1870’s and was purchased by DAS Companies Inc. in 2014.

Organizers say it’s the first big step to putting the structure back together, after being moved from its home along Route 283 in Dauphin County.

“We felt we would move the Star Barn to this property, move it to the highest point, and save this American icon and look at it as a window to our past so it can be preserved for generations to come,” said David Abel, Star Barn owner.

The Star Barn Raising Festival will run through July 4th.

For more information you can visit: thestarbarn.com