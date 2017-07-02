Fourth of July Forecast – A few thunderstorms possible here and at the beach

STAYING IN CENTRAL PA: Monday highs stay around 90 after a mild morning start in the low-70s. Mostly sunny skies dominate most of the day with west-southwest winds at 5-10MPH. A stray thunderstorm is not out of the question, though the chance is low. The Fourth has better thunderstorm chances for the morning hours with lows in the upper 60s. We may see an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. Skies otherwise will be partly cloudy.

AT THE BEACH: If your plans take you take you out to the Jersey, Delaware or Maryland shores, Monday is definitely the better day along the coasts. A slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm for the Maryland shore on Monday, but up further north looks dry with a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. The Fourth of July brings a better chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms along the entire shore, from Maryland to New Jersey, with highs reaching the upper-70s. There will be time for sunshine, but by mid-afternoon storms should move into the area.

MORE THUNDERSTORMS: Back in Central PA, off and on thunderstorm chances come back overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning and then again Thursday afternoon with highs staying in the mid-80s. Friday is the best chance of precipitation, with a few lingering showers in the early morning and then again for the late afternoon. We dry out heading into Saturday while staying right at average in the mid-80s.

Have a fantastic holiday!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long