Lancaster man arrested for allegedly shooting a man after an argument

LANCASTER, Pa – A Lancaster man is behind bars for allegedly shooting a man after an argument early Sunday morning.

Eddie Rodriguez-Rios, 28, of Lancaster is charged with Aggravated Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person after he allegedly shot another Lancaster man during an argument on Sunday morning.

According to police, they were dispatched to the 400 block of Market Street in Lancaster just after 5:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers arrived to find a male, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

He was taken to a local hospital, and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the victim and another man had been arguing before the shooting. Through investigation, police were able to ID Rios as a suspect. He was taken into custody without at his residence in Lancaster, around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information are urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip button on our website, www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.