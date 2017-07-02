× One person is dead following a crash in Lemoyne Borough

LEMOYNE BOROUGH, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — One person is dead and another injured following a crash that happened early Sunday morning in Lemoyne Borough.

Police say the single vehicle crash occurred on the first block of Market Street, or the Lemoyne Bottleneck, just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

West Shore Regional Police are investigating what caused the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.