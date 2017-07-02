× One UGI worker dead, three injured following a gas explosion

MANOR TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One UGI employee is dead and three others are injured after a gas explosion in Lancaster County.

A UGI spokesperson confirms a gas leak at a home on the 200-block of Springdale Lane in Manor Township, caused the explosion.

Previously reported:

Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas explosion in Manor Township, Lancaster County.

Crews were called to the 200-block of Springdale Lane around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for an apparent gas explosion.

Fire units have just located a victim at the scene of an apparent gas explosion near Millersville. — Rohrerstown Fire (@TowerCompany67) July 2, 2017

A fire company on the scene says people may be trapped under the rubble.

Neighbors say they heard the explosion and insulation from the home could be seen falling in the air.

This is a developing story.