Penn Titans and Iron Core Performance offer youth football clinic in York

YORK, Pa. -- A youth football clinic took place at Noonan Park in York over the weekend.

The Penn Titans partnered with Iron Core Performance in hopes of drawing boys interest to the Boys Club of York.

Also taking part in the action, BCY alumni and NFL player Omar Brown stopped by to give some encouraging words to the kids.

Organizers say the lessons they learned attending the clinics have stayed with them through their lives.

"The reason we need community support is because, yes, some kids don't have the advantages of other children around, so they may need to fill the void of certain aspects of their lives," said David Kennedy, Iron Core Performance Quarterback Specialist.

More than 35 kids attended the clinic on Sunday.