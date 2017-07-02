× Perry County man dead after single vehicle crash Saturday

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa — A Perry County man is dead and another injured following a single vehicle crash in Carroll Township, on Saturday night.

According to State Police, the 31-year-old man was driving on Landisburg Road, just after 9:15 on Saturday night when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, struck a utility pole and overturned, then struck a tree.

The man was ejected through the vehicles sun-roof and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was able to get themselves out of the vehicle and was transported to Penn State Heresy Medical Center.

Police have not released the victim’s name.