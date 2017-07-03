× 2017 MLB All-Star Game rosters revealed

The results are in! The rosters for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game have been revealed.

​FOX43 will bring you the 88th All-Star game on Tuesday, July 11th at 7:30 p.m. from Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.

The rosters for the game were announced Sunday; you can see the American and National League players below:

CATCHERS: Salvador Perez, Royals (starter); Gary Sanchez, Yankees.

INFIELDERS: Justin Smoak, Blue Jays; Jose Altuve, Astros; Carlos Correa, Astros; Jose Ramirez, Indians (starters); Jonathan Schoop, Orioles; Francisco Lindor, Indians; Miguel Sano, Twins; Yonder Alonso, Athletics; Starlin Castro, Yankees.

OUTFIELDERS: Aaron Judge, Yankees; Mike Trout, Angels; George Springer, Astros (starters); Mookie Betts, Red Sox; Michael Brantley, Indians; Avisail Garcia, White Sox.

DESIGNATED HITTERS: Corey Dickerson, Rays (starter); Nelson Cruz, Mariners.

PITCHERS: Chris Sale, Red Sox; Ervin Santana, Twins; Jason Vargas, Royals; Corey Kluber, Indians; Andrew Miller, Indians; Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox; Dallas Keuchel, Astros; Luis Severino, Yankees; Yu Darvish, Rangers; Michael Fulmer, Tigers; Lance McCullers Jr., Astros; Dellin Betances, Yankees.

MANAGER: Terry Francona, Indians.

CATCHERS: Buster Posey, Giants (starter); Yadier Molina, Cardinals.

INFIELDERS: Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals; Daniel Murphy, Nationals; Zack Cozart, Reds; Nolan Arenado, Rockies (starters); Corey Seager, Dodgers; Jake Lamb, Diamondbacks; Cody Bellinger, Dodgers; Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks; Joey Votto, Reds; DJ LeMahieu, Rockies; Josh Harrison, Pirates.

OUTFIELDERS: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins; Charlie Blackmon, Rockies; Bryce Harper, Nationals (starters); Michael Conforto, Mets; Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins; Ender Inciarte, Braves.

PITCHERS: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers; Max Scherzer, Nationals; Carlos Martinez, Cardinals; Robbie Ray, Diamondbacks; Greg Holland, Rockies; Kenley Jansen, Dodgers; Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks; Stephen Strasburg, Nationals; Wade Davis, Cubs; Brad Hand, Padres; Corey Knebel, Brewers; Pat Neshek, Phillies.

MANAGER: Joe Maddon, Cubs.