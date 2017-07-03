× Area hospitals acquired by PinnacleHealth to remain in Capital BlueCross network

HARRISBURG, Pa.–PinnacleHealth and Capital BlueCross announced today the completed acquisition of four area hospitals.

Customers of Capital BlueCross need not worry though as the hospitals involved — Memorial Hospital, Lancaster Regional Medical Center, Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center and Carlisle Regional Medical Center — will stay under the provider.

“PinnacleHealth and Capital BlueCross have long histories of dedicated service to our community. We are both focused on supporting healthier communities and working together to do so,” said Phil Guarneschelli, president and CEO, PinnacleHealth. “Ensuring access to high quality care and continuity of care is an extension of our mission to care for our patients and for all the people of Central Pennsylvania.”

The release also states that PinnacleHealth is working closely with all former Community Health Systems (CHS) partners to make sure similar arrangements are made.

“Capital BlueCross is committed to ensuring access to high-quality care and service, and the transition of the CHS hospitals in Carlisle, Lancaster and York to PinnacleHealth will be a seamless experience for our customers,” said Gary D. St. Hilaire, president and CEO of Capital BlueCross. “Capital BlueCross and PinnacleHealth will continue their longstanding partnership for the benefit of the Central Pennsylvania communities we serve.”