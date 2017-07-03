BREAKING: Vehicle strikes group of pedestrians in east Boston; injuries reported
BOSTON (CNN) — A vehicle struck a group of pedestrians in east Boston on Monday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.
Several pedestrians suffered injuries of varying degrees and ambulances are on the scene, Ana Zivvas, media relations manager at Boston Public Health Commission, told CNN.
The incident occurred on Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive near the Logan International Airport taxi pool, police said. The area is just west of the airport.
