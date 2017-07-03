× BREAKING: Vehicle strikes group of pedestrians in east Boston; injuries reported

BOSTON (CNN) — A vehicle struck a group of pedestrians in east Boston on Monday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

Several pedestrians suffered injuries of varying degrees and ambulances are on the scene, Ana Zivvas, media relations manager at Boston Public Health Commission, told CNN.

The incident occurred on Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive near the Logan International Airport taxi pool, police said. The area is just west of the airport.

DEVELOPING – Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians, Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan taxi pool. Injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2017

Update: At least nine people were injured after a car drove into a group of pedestrians in East Boston. https://t.co/28yBSmzYBZ pic.twitter.com/e5HWHxXNLy — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 3, 2017

Developing story – more to come