Fireworks okay for most locations Tuesday

FEW STORMS SOUTH FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY

This evening there could be isolated shower and thunderstorm, as cold front crosses through to the south. Some storms could contain damaging winds and hail. The entire area is under a MARGINAL risk for a risk of 1 on a scale of 1-5, 1 being the lowest threat. The storm activity is expected to be isolated in nature, and come to an end around dusk, so most fireworks held tonight should be okay. Temperatures are warm this evening falling through the 80s. The humidity and temperatures fall a bit Tuesday. Front is just south, which means winds are east-northeast. With the front so close, during the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms may develop. The threat is mainly south of the turnpike and again, should end around dusk, with little to no impact to evening fireworks. Highs are not as hot falling back to the middle 80s. Humidity drops a bit too. Wednesday is the driest of the next several with the lowest chance for any shower or thunderstorm activity. That Is not to say something isolated doesn’t pop up but most of the day is dry. Winds are out of the east keeping temperatures seasonable in the lower and middle 80s. Heat and humidity start to increase as the flow shifts to the south-southeast Thursday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible too. The best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms is Friday as the next cold front approaches. It is a warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

As of now, the weekend is dry and cooler. Morning clouds Saturday give way to a brighter, more comfortable afternoon. Highs are in the lower and middle 80s. Overnight, lows drop the lower 60s by Sunday morning. More sunshine and cooler readings in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Monday stays dry too with increasing clouds along with warmer temps.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist