Hanover man arrested for allegedly stealing car in Turkey Hill parking lot while owner was inside store

HANOVER, York County — A Hanover man is facing several charges after police say he stole a car from a Turkey Hill parking lot while the owner was inside the store.

According to West Manheim Township police, James Putman, 43, stole a Chevrolet Aveo at 9:58 p.m. Sunday. Police issued a look-out and a suspect photo to police in the area. At midnight, a West Manheim Township police officer spotted the stolen vehicle driving into a Walmart on the 1800 block of Baltimore Pike. The officer made a traffic stop. Putman initially stopped and exited the vehicle, but refused to comply with the officer’s instructions. Instead, he got back in the vehicle and fled to the rear of the Walmart building, where he abandoned the car and fled into the store. He was found hiding in the shopping cart staging area, where he was arrested.

Putman was transferred to York County Central Booking, where he was arraigned on charges of vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle, DUI controlled substance, DUI refusal, possession of crack cocaine and paraphernalia, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and driving under suspension.