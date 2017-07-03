× Home Depot issues recall of vanity light fixtures

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) Home Depot is recalling its Design Solutions International vanity light fixture, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The reason for the recall is that the light shades can detach and fall, which could lead to lacerations and burns.

Home Depot said it has received more than 100 reports of shades falling. At least two of the incidents resulted in injury.

The fixtures come in three- and four-light models, and were sold between December 2014 and March 2017.

Customers who purchased this product are asked to call Design Solutions International to receive replacement shades and replacement instructions, Home Depot said.

You can contact Design Solutions International at 800-388-6141 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, email at customersupport@dsilighting.com or register online at http://dsilighting.com and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page for more information.