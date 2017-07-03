× Investigation underway into apparent murder-suicide in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An investigation is underway into a shots fired situation in Harrisburg.

On July 2 around 9:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment in the 43rd row of Hall Manor for a reported shots fired incident.

Officers arrived and searched the residence, finding a man and woman deceased on the second floor of the apartment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to 717*-255-3154 or 717-255-3130. You can also send an email to jpaul@harrisburgpa.gov or dhenry@harrisburgpa.goc